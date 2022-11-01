Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

