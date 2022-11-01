Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Compass Point

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Compass Point to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.63% from the company’s current price.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 2,361,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

