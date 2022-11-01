Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

