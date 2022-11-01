Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

