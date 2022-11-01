Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 937,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

