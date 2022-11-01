Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

