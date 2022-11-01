Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.