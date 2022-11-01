Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

