Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

