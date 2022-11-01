Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

AA opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

