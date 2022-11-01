Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,765 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

