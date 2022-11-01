Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,952 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

INSW stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

