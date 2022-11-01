Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $92.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.