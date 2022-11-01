PepGen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen’s (NASDAQ:PEPGGet Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 2nd. PepGen had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of PEPG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts forecast that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $9,470,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

