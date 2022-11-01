PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after buying an additional 77,140 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $182.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

