Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 37.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

