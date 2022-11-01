Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 889,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,782. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,116 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

