Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
FNCL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,698. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.