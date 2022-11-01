Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNCL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,698. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.