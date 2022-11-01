Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 76,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,584,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.61. 103,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.51 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.