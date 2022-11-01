Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $148.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.