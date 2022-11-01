Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,278.42. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,197.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,231.33.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

