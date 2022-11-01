Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 56 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 3.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.22. 11,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

