Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 97 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.64. 3,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,904. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.