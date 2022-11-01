Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

