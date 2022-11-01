Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been given a $50.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

