Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,571 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.