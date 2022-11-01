Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

