Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Price Target Increased to €3.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Nov 1st, 2022

Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGFGet Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Piaggio & C. Price Performance

Shares of PIAGF stock remained flat at 2.45 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.44. Piaggio & C. has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 3.50.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

Further Reading

