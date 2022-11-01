Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Price Target Increased to €3.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Piaggio & C. Price Performance
Shares of PIAGF stock remained flat at 2.45 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.44. Piaggio & C. has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 3.50.
Piaggio & C. Company Profile
