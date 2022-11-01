PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,217. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.