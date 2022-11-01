PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. 249,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.