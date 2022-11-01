PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,119 shares of company stock worth $8,951,861. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

