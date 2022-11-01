PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 350 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 429,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,841,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.79. 23,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.