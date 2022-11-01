PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $989,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

