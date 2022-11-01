Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 142,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

