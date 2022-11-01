Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.59. 28,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.