Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 88,276 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. 73,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The stock has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

