Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 2,100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $37.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.52. 13,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,565. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $248.17 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

