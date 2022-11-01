Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 535 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The company has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.