Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 3,934 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 189,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

