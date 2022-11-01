Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $27.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 139,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

