Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,843 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.94. 616,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,698,572. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

