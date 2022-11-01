PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.59

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $337,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Articles

