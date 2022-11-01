Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Trimmed by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,080. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

