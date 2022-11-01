Piper Sandler Boosts Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $32.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 102,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 165,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 62.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

