Piper Sandler Lowers HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $26.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.
HomeStreet Stock Down 4.3 %
HMST traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 190,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,015. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
