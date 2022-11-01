Piper Sandler Lowers HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $26.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

HomeStreet Stock Down 4.3 %

HMST traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 190,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,015. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

