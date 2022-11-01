Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,847.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and $136,847.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00246120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,444,634 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

