Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Shares Up 1%

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.
About Platinum Eagle Acquisition
Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company’s management seeks to identify and combine with businesses in the media and entertainment industries s, although the Company may pursue business combination opportunities in other sectors. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more operating businesses or assets.
