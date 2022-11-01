Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.64.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
