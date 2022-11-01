Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PDS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.
Shares of PDS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.36.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
