Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of PDS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

