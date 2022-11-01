PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
PriceSmart Price Performance
PriceSmart stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PriceSmart (PSMT)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.