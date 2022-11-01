PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $560,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,929,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $659,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,615,055.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,900,911 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.